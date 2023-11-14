Israeli defense minister says ground invasion will include southern Gaza

Diego Mendoza /

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly told an IDF-operated radio news service Tuesday that the country’s ground invasion of Gaza will be months-long and include the southern part of the enclave, where around a million Palestinians were ordered to flee to as Israel began its bombardment of the north.

“The maneuver will last for many months - and it will include both the north and the south,” Gallant told the radio news service GLZ. “We will dismantle Hamas wherever it is. Hamas is getting eroded.”

The IDF did not immediately respond to Semafor’s request for confirmation regarding Gallant’s statement.

The IDF has repeatedly targeted southern Gaza via airstrikes despite ordering Palestinians from northern Gaza to evacuate there.