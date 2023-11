The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a spending bill that would avert an impending government shutdown. The bill — spearheaded by newly-elected Speaker Mike Johnson — got a 336-95 vote, overcoming resistance from the more conservative faction of the Republican party who lamented cooperation with Democrats. Only two Democrats voted against the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters he wants to pass the bill in his chamber “as soon as possible.”