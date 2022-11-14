The Senate will vote to codify same-sex marriage rights this week

REUTERS/Daniel Steinle

Democrats will put the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act up for a vote this week just days after the midterms, according to a Senate aide.

Earlier this month, Semafor reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intended to pass the Respect for Marriage Act by year’s end and that it was expected to have enough votes. This legislation, which has already passed the House of Representatives with 47 Republicans joining Democrats, would federalize same sex marriage recognition and protection if the Supreme Court reverses itself on same sex marriage rights.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc. released details on an amended version of the bill Monday afternoon, confirming Semafor's reporting that the final deal includes new language clarifying religious liberty protections and ruling out legal status for polygamy, which some Republican members had expressed concerns about.

"We are going to get this done for loving families across America," Baldwin, who became the first openly gay politician elected to the Senate after winning her race in 2012, tweeted.