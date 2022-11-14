Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sold for more than $200,000 at an auction

The anticipated selling price for the two-strap brown suede pair of sandals was $60,000. However, the final sale with an accompanying NFT was more than $200,000.

According to the auction house’s website, the late Apple co-founder wore the pair of sandals from the 1970s to 1980s, during some pivotal moments in the company’s history –– such as the early days of creating the first Apple computer.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house wrote on the listing, adding that the sandals were “well-used but still intact.”

The house where Jobs and his partner Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 is now regarded as a historical landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 of complications from pancreatic cancer.