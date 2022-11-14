Russia sanctions Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood, and 98 other Canadians
J.D. Capelouto is a Breaking News reporter.
The Kremlin on Monday announced sanctions against 100 Canadians seen as critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including actor Jim Carrey and The Handmaid's Tale author, Margaret Atwood.
The sanctions, which prevent the subjects from entering Russia, follow a Monday announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada would impose sanctions on additional members of Russia's justice and security sectors.
Russia's sanction list includes journalists, business leaders, elected officials, philanthropists, and actors.
Carrey tweeted in support of Ukraine shortly after Russia's invasion in February. Atwood, has been an outspoken critic of the Kremlin.