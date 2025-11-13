Events Email Briefings
Solar storm delays Blue Origin rocket launch

Nov 13, 2025, 6:59am EST
The Blue Origin rocket on a launchpad.
Joe Skipper/File Photo/Reuters

A gigantic solar storm delayed the launch of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, and sparked fears of wider damage to satellites and electronic networks.

The Jeff Bezos-backed space company hoped to demonstrate a reusable booster on its so-called heavy lift rocket, as part of a mission to help two NASA spacecraft set off for Mars. The solar storm has triggered spectacular auroras as far south as Florida, and fueled concerns about broader destruction; several Starlink satellites were destroyed in a 2022 storm.

Space weather remains a danger to the space industry, just as actual weather was a danger for oceanic shipping in bygone centuries. But the risks are worth taking: Cape Canaveral just yesterday broke its own record for the number of space launches in a year, with six weeks of 2025 still to go.

Tom Chivers
