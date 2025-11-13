One in five Americans want to leave US, poll finds

One in five Americans say they want to leave the US permanently, according to Gallup, a figure that’s on par with last year’s record regardless of the shift of power in Washington.

Women and girls ages 15-44 are driving the trend, and have increasingly expressed the desire to move from the US to another country — 40% said so in the most recent poll.

That sentiment is not completely driven by partisanship; while the percentage of younger women who wanted to leave the country spiked ahead of President Donald Trump’s first election in 2016, it continued upward, hitting a record 44% during Joe Biden’s last year in office, as women grappled with the effects of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Younger women in the US are more likely to want to move than those living in other wealthy OECD countries, according to Gallup.