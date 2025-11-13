Events Email Briefings
‘No clear peak’ for global fossil fuel emissions

Nov 13, 2025, 6:58am EST
Emissions.
Lisi Niesner/File Photo/Reuters

Global fossil fuel emissions show no sign of slowing, with a new report suggesting they are on track to surpass records this year.

Despite signs of CO₂ output slowing in Europe and China, an increase in oil and gas production, led by the US, has boosted global emissions, with a Global Carbon Project report showing they’re on track to be more than 1% higher than last year’s record.

The figures come as global leaders are meeting in Brazil for COP30, the world’s most important environmental gathering. However, the lack of US presence and the diminished interest of private capital augurs negatively for the climate agenda. “There is no clear peak” on the horizon for emissions, one expert told The New York Times.

A chart showing global CO₂ emissions by country.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
