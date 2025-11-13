Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

New malaria treatments show significant promise

Nov 13, 2025, 7:15am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Novartis’ new malaria medicine GanLum.
Novartis’ new malaria medicine GanLum. Novartis/Handout via Reuters.

Scientists have unveiled two new treatments to help combat malaria’s growing resistance to existing drugs, a promising advance in fighting the deadly disease.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said a trial of its next-generation treatment in 12 African countries had performed well, though the drug is a year away from being publicly available. Researchers in Gabon, meanwhile, said a single-dose mixture of four anti-malarial medications led to 93% of patients being parasite-free within 28 days.

More than 600,000 people — mostly children — die from malaria every year, with 95% of those deaths occurring in Africa. Besides averting hundreds of thousands of fatalities, reducing malaria by 90% in the continent could boost its GDP by $16 billion a year, the World Health Organization said.

A chart showing the number of malaria deaths by region.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD