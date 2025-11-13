Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

‘Mona Lisa’ of Renaissance manuscripts displayed in Italy

Nov 13, 2025, 5:41pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Two pages from the Borso d’Este Bible
DeAgostini/Getty Images

One of the Renaissance’s finest illuminated manuscripts is on display in the Italian senate for the Vatican’s Jubilee celebrations.

Rarely shown in public, the eponymously named bible was commissioned by Borso D’Este, the Duke of Ferrara and Modena, who spared no expense, with illustrations set down in gold pigment and blue dye sourced from Afghan lapis lazuli.

It is the “Mona Lisa of illuminated manuscripts,” meant to celebrate not only “not only the sacred book par excellence but also the elevated idea [D’Este] had of himself and his dynasty,” the director of Gallerie Estense in Modena, where the text is usually kept, told The Associated Press.

Brendan Ruberry
AD