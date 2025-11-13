Events Email Briefings
Japan PM angers China with comments on Taiwan defense

Nov 13, 2025, 7:09am EST
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi.
Yonhap via Reuters

Tensions surged between Beijing and Tokyo over China’s aggressive response to remarks by Japan’s new prime minister suggesting she could deploy military force to defend Taiwan.

Beijing regards the island as a renegade province, but Tokyo sees it as critical to maintaining freedom of movement for Japan’s maritime fleet. The remarks by Japan’s leader drew huge backlash from Chinese officials: One diplomat stationed in Osaka appeared to threaten to behead the Japanese premier, a prominent propagandist called her “an evil witch,” and a state broadcaster said she must “pay a price.”

China’s and Japan’s leaders appeared to have cordial talks at a recent summit, an apparent honeymoon period that is evidently now imperilled.

Prashant Rao
