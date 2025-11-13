House braces for vote on Epstein files next week

The House will vote next week on a bill that would force the Justice Department to release all of its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday.

Though the legislation faces long odds of enactment, it will nonetheless force congressional Republicans to go on-record mere days after the House Oversight Committee released new emails from Epstein asserting President Donald Trump “knew about the girls.”

A last-minute lobbying blitz by the president failed to deter four Republicans from joining all Democrats, including newly sworn-in Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, in signing the discharge petition that triggered the vote.

But several more, including Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, are expected to support the legislation on the floor.

“I hope all of them” will, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who signed the discharge petition, told Semafor.