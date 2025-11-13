EU conservatives and far right team up to roll back climate rules

The European Parliament on Thursday agreed to roll back corporate sustainability reporting rules, after center-right lawmakers teamed up with the far right.

It marked the first time the legislative body has sent a major proposal to final EU negotiations because of such an alliance, showing a willingness from Europe’s leading conservative politicians to abandon their traditional centrist partners in service of an aggressive deregulation agenda, Politico EU wrote. The bill, which scraps companies’ mandatory climate transition plans, is the first landmark legislation under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s second term; she is pursuing a “simplification” agenda aimed at improving the bloc’s business environment and innovation.

One academic criticized the vote as a “self-inflicted wound that will define our era.”