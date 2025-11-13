Events Email Briefings
EU conservatives and far right team up to roll back climate rules

Nov 13, 2025, 5:35pm EST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address to the European Parliament
Yves Herman/Reuters

The European Parliament on Thursday agreed to roll back corporate sustainability reporting rules, after center-right lawmakers teamed up with the far right.

It marked the first time the legislative body has sent a major proposal to final EU negotiations because of such an alliance, showing a willingness from Europe’s leading conservative politicians to abandon their traditional centrist partners in service of an aggressive deregulation agenda, Politico EU wrote. The bill, which scraps companies’ mandatory climate transition plans, is the first landmark legislation under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s second term; she is pursuing a “simplification” agenda aimed at improving the bloc’s business environment and innovation.

One academic criticized the vote as a “self-inflicted wound that will define our era.”

Chart showing change in EU energy production from 2023 to 2024
J.D. Capelouto
