Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Countries push homegrown messaging apps

Nov 13, 2025, 5:47pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A hand holding a phone displaying Russia’s MAX app
Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Countries are promoting domestic messaging apps to counter popular global rivals.

Tajikistan this week launched the national ORIZ app, targeting Tajik migrants working in Russia, where access is limited to Telegram and WhatsApp. And Indian officials have been promoting a homegrown competitor to the Meta-owned WhatsApp — a juggernaut in the country — as part of the government’s “Made in India” push aimed at bucking US tariffs.

The moves mirror a tech nationalism drive in Russia and Kazakhstan: Moscow ordered its recently launched state-controlled MAX app to be pre-installed on all phones and tablets, part of the Kremlin’s efforts to more tightly control speech and online activity.

J.D. Capelouto
AD