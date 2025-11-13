Argentina’s inflation rate falls to its lowest level in seven years

Argentina’s annual inflation rate fell for the 18th straight month, reaching its lowest level in more than seven years.

While the 31.8% rate is still among the world’s highest, the new data represents vindication for Argentina’s President Javier Milei, who inherited inflation above 200%.

In more good news for Milei, the US reportedly drew nearly $1 billion of its International Monetary Fund reserves to help Argentina make a critical debt payment, a sign of Buenos Aires’ deepening ties to the world’s biggest economy.

Investors will be hoping that Milei’s recent legislative election win will lead to greater growth: Economic activity has cooled sharply in recent months.