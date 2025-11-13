Events Email Briefings
Argentina’s inflation rate falls to its lowest level in seven years

Updated Nov 13, 2025, 7:13am EST
Argentina’s President Javier Milei.
Marco Bello/Reuters

Argentina’s annual inflation rate fell for the 18th straight month, reaching its lowest level in more than seven years.

While the 31.8% rate is still among the world’s highest, the new data represents vindication for Argentina’s President Javier Milei, who inherited inflation above 200%.

In more good news for Milei, the US reportedly drew nearly $1 billion of its International Monetary Fund reserves to help Argentina make a critical debt payment, a sign of Buenos Aires’ deepening ties to the world’s biggest economy.

Investors will be hoping that Milei’s recent legislative election win will lead to greater growth: Economic activity has cooled sharply in recent months.

A chart showing Argentina’s year-on-year inflation.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
