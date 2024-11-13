US to continue arms shipments to Israel without new limits

US arms transfers to Israel will continue without new limits, the Biden administration said.

US officials said Israel has somewhat improved the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza over the last 30 days, after a letter from the State and Defense departments threatened consequences if Israel did not move to improve the situation.

“We continue to be in discussion with Israel about the steps they took and other steps they need to take,” a State Department spokesman said.

The decision came despite humanitarian groups finding that Israel failed to meet US demands to boost aid in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the incoming Trump administration is emboldening Israel’s religious hardliners. Trump said he would nominate Mike Huckabee, who has expressed support for Israeli settlers, as US ambassador to Israel, and tapped pro-Israel real estate executive Steven Witkoff as special envoy to the Middle East.