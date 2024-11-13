US inflation ticks up as food, housing prices rise

The rate of inflation in the US appears to be ticking up, according to the first major economic report to be released since the reelection of Donald Trump to the presidency.

The consumer price index, a measure of the cost of goods and services, ticked up by 0.2% in October, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 2.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The increase aligns with what economists expected, but marks a reversal in a months-long trend of tempered declines. Driving the increase were higher food and housing prices, according to the report.

Inflation has significantly improved since 2022’s peak rate of 9.1% and the broader US economy is doing well, however, the latest economic reading indicates that pricing pressures remain. Trump campaigned successfully on promises to boost the economy further and bring costs down, but some economists have flagged that the president-elect’s pledges to increase tariffs on imports and deport undocumented workers may cause an uptick in inflation.

