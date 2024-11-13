Trump picks former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress, as his director of national intelligence.

The cabinet-level role would see Gabbard, a military veteran who has been criticized by lawmakers from both parties for allegedly spreading Russian misinformation, have oversight of the entire US intelligence community.

“I know that Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength,” Trump said in a statement.

Gabbard, who competed in the 2019 Democratic primary to run for president against Trump, has suggested NATO is responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and her claims about the war have been called “false Russian propaganda” by Mitt Romney.

Gabbard played an active role in Trump’s campaign and women voter outreach, and is honorary co-chair of Trump’s transition team.