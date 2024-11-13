Trump nominates loyalists for top Pentagon and CIA jobs

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, a choice that has sparked surprise among some in Washington, with many officials expecting a more experienced appointee to lead a department that manages almost 3 million soldiers and civilian workers.

Hegseth, a decorated Army veteran, has been vocal in criticism of US military leaders over diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and has called on top officers to be fired. Mike Waltz, Trump’s incoming national security adviser, welcomed Hegseth’s appointment: “The Pentagon is in need of real reform, and they’re getting a leader who has the grit to make it happen,” he said.

AD

The president-elect’s nominee for CIA director, John Ratcliffe, is also widely seen as a Trump loyalist. Trump described Ratcliffe as a “warrior for Truth and Honesty,” who exposed what Trump called “fake Russian collusion” accusations against his 2016 campaign.