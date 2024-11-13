The Guardian to stop posting content on X

British newspaper The Guardian archived its official editorial accounts on social media site X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, citing the ”often disturbing″ content promoted by the platform.

The Guardian, which leans liberal, said in an article addressed to readers that the recent US presidential election had “served only to underline” the toxicity of X as well as owner Elon Musk’s role in shaping political discourse.

Readers will remain free to share Guardian content on their X feeds, and Guardian reporters will still be able to use the platform for news-gathering, the outlet added.