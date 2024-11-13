Republicans stunned as Trump taps Gaetz for attorney general

Donald Trump’s choice of Rep. Matt Gaetz as his attorney general nominee blindsided Republican senators on Wednesday, raising serious questions about whether the pugnacious congressman can be confirmed.

Trump’s selection of Gaetz, who’s the subject of an ongoing House ethics committee investigation stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use, literally raised the eyebrows of stunned senators as they heard the news. But it wasn’t the only unconventional nomination Trump rolled out in recent hours: The president-elect also tapped Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth to be his defense secretary and Tulsi Gabbard to be his national intelligence director.

The trio of choices, all of whom face notable confirmation challenges, point to a tough road ahead as Republican senators try to coordinate with Trump.

AD

Several GOP senators are already acknowledging their concerns with Gaetz, who orchestrated the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year and was investigated for sex trafficking by the same Justice Department he now hopes to lead.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Gaetz’s plot to oust McCarthy “is concerning to me” and noted that “FBI and background checks are pretty intense for an attorney general.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said that “I’m all about counting votes, and I would think he’s probably got his work cut out for him.”

Republicans had generally praised Trump’s picks earlier this week, including Sen. Marco Rubio for the Secretary of State position and Rep. Elise Stefanik to be the ambassador to the United Nations. But Republicans were notably less effusive when asked about Hegseth, Gaetz and Gabbard; several appeared to be unaware that those nominations had been announced.

