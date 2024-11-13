Diver goes for knitting gold with new exhibition

British diver Tom Daley is returning to the Japanese city where he struck Olympic gold, this time with a knitting exhibition. Daley took up knitting during the pandemic, and added a million Instagram followers overnight during the Tokyo Olympics after being photographed knitting in the near-empty stands in a bid to calm his nerves.

The exhibition at Parco Museum Tokyo features knitted works, photos, and interactive installations with on-screen tutorials by Daley inviting visitors to knit their own pieces. “I want people to feel really immersed in my knitting brain, so that’s the journey I hope to take people on when they come to the exhibition,” he told The Guardian.