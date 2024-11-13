Africa is demanding a bigger slice of the climate finance pie

Reforming the financial architecture to unlock more funds to back clean energy projects also remains a major concern for African participants at the conference. The African Development Bank (AfDB) unveiled a new program to factor Africa’s environmental resources such as using carbon sinks in estimating the continent’s wealth, allowing countries to access greater funds from international markets.

AD

Preliminary estimates by the bank indicate that carbon sequestration alone could have boosted Africa’s nominal GDP in 2022 by $66 billion, a 2.2% increase.

“That means that the countries can have larger headroom to take on more financing and invest them for the greening of their economies,” said AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina in a statement. “Therefore, such a move is important for re-computing Africa’s debt sustainability.”

Developing countries, many of them in Africa, are disproportionately affected by climate change despite accounting for just 4% of global emissions. They also often lack sufficient resources to combat climate change.