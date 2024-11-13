British author Samantha Harvey’s ‘Orbital’ wins Booker Prize

British author Samantha Harvey won the Booker Prize for fiction on Tuesday with her book Orbital.

The 136-page novel tells the story of life on the International Space Station for six astronauts over a single day as they observe Earth from afar. From this vantage point, they see the climate crisis firsthand as a category four typhoon hits the Philippines. Harvey describes the crew as “fortune tellers who can see and tell the future but do nothing to change or stop it.”

The 49-year-old was awarded the prize unanimously by a panel of judges, with one praising the novel’s “beauty and ambition.” “It reflects Harvey’s extraordinary intensity of attention to the precious and precarious world we share,” he added.