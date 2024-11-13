Biden set for final meeting with Xi as US president

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet Saturday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru, in what will likely be their final meeting before Biden leaves office.

The leaders are expected to cover various high-stakes issues, including counternarcotics, Taiwan, and Chinese hacking of US telecommunications. Casting a shadow over the meeting will be the recent US presidential election: Chinese officials are coming to terms with the prospect of an escalating trade dispute with the incoming administration after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to raise sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports.

Biden plans to discuss the progress the US and China have made in countering fentanyl and improving military-to-military communications during his time in office, as well as raising sources of tension in the relationship, a senior administration official told reporters.

The US president plans to express concerns over China’s support for Russia’s defense industrial base, Chinese efforts to hack US critical infrastructure, and China’s actions around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, the official said. He’ll also raise the deployment of North Korean soldiers alongside Russians fighting in Ukraine.