Michael Flynn and family pocketed leftover money from his legal defense fund, filing claims

Members of former Trump aide Michael Flynn’s family pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars in leftover money from a legal defense fund that was set up for the retired general as he faced a federal investigation over the 2016 election, Flynn’s sister testified in a defamation case involving CNN.

Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, also sat for a sworn deposition in the case, in which his wife and sister-in-law are accusing CNN of defaming them by associating them with the QAnon conspiracy theory, newly filed documents show. Flynn’s deposition is sealed.

In a filing made public Thursday, CNN asked a federal judge in Florida to dismiss the suit before going to trial. The motion argues the family was connected to QAnon, “exploited” Michael Flynn’s ties to the movement, and fundraised off of its supporters.

AD

Lori and Valerie Flynn’s claims, filed in early 2022, are based on a 2021 CNN report that includes a two-second clip of Michael Flynn taking an “oath” associated with QAnon at a Fourth of July barbecue, while his family stands next to him with their right hands raised. Each demanded $100 million in damages.

The report mostly focused on a QAnon-related conference, not the Flynns, and the chyron that ran throughout the report stated: “CNN Goes Inside a Gathering of QAnon Followers.” Lori and Valerie Flynn claim they were defamed by CNN for being shown in the package and are not in fact QAnon followers. Other Flynn family members, including his brother Jack and sister-in-law Leslie, have also sued CNN over the QAnon story. That case is still pending in federal court in New York.

CNN declined to comment. Jared Roberts, an attorney representing the Flynns, told Semafor on Monday that CNN “has resorted to inappropriate mischaracterization of deposition testimony and the facts. We do not intend to fight this case in the media and we will make our response according to the scheduling order of the court and in our opposition brief.”

AD