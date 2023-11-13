Why Indonesia’s president is promising to pressure Biden on Gaza

Karina Tsui /

As Indonesia’s leader Joko Widodo meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington to formally elevate bilateral ties between the two countries this week, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas will likely emerge as a sore subject.

Since Oct. 7, Biden has staunchly supported Israel campaign against Hamas. Widodo, also known as Jokowi, by contrast, has condemned what he has described as Israeli “attacks” on Gaza — expressing deep concerns over the worsening humanitarian situation on the ground.

Jokowi’s visit to the U.S. also takes place as an Indonesian-funded hospital in Gaza is on the brink of collapse following intense Israeli shelling over the past month.

“I will be delegated to tell President Joe Biden that the Hamas-Israel war should immediately be stopped,” Jokowi said ahead of his visit to the U.S. He declined to provide further details.