Former UK PM David Cameron returns to government as foreign secretary

Jenna Moon /

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed as the country’s foreign secretary, marking a remarkable return to government amid a major cabinet reshuffle.

Cameron resigned as premier in 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in a tightly-fought referendum, despite him campaigning for Remain. He has not held public office since. Government ministers do not need to be elected to hold the position, but the vast majority sit as members of parliament. Cameron will take up a seat in the House of Lords to take up the role.

Among the casualties of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet overhaul was former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who came under fire last week for penning an op-ed criticizing the policing of pro-Palestinian protests, against the wishes of Sunak’s office.