A new tool to counter California’s housing crisis: AI

Holliday Development’s plan to turn vacant land in the San Francisco Bay area into low-income housing had been in limbo for years because of rising costs, like financing that became more expensive.

Over roughly the last year, that has all changed, with residents of “The Phoenix” expected to soon move into the 316-unit complex in West Oakland. One of the main factors in the turnaround: Artificial intelligence.

With all the focus on ChatGPT, some of the most profound impacts of AI on the real world are going unnoticed, such as developments in the construction industry. And that’s partly because AI’s role in projects like The Phoenix do not involve obvious manifestations, like robot workers or self-driving construction vehicles.

The developers of The Phoenix say it’s unlikely the project would have made financial sense were it not for the use of AI. Holliday says the project now costs about $400 per square foot, about 25% less than comparable buildings, and it will take about three years to complete.

That technology could be particularly helpful for California, where costs are often prohibitive but the state is about 3.5 million units short of the housing it needs by 2025 and has one of the highest homelessness rates in the country.

The key to the Phoenix AI design tool was time savings. California offers subsidies for housing developments that can be built within aggressively short time frames. By cutting down the design time, the project was able to take advantage of subsidies worth more than $25 million. Fifty units in the project will be reserved for people who were formerly homeless.

“It makes me hopeful that we’re thinking about new ways of not just designing and building, but also demonstrating means of doing it more efficiently,” said Jamie Hiteshew, director of development for Holliday Development.