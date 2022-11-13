The New York Post aims national

Semafor/Al Lucca

This summer, as the New York Post bludgeoned her reelection campaign, New York Governor Kathy Hochul sought via an aide to arrange a meeting between the governor and the editor of the powerful tabloid, Keith Poole.

Word came back from Sixth Avenue that Poole, regrettably, wouldn’t be able to make one of the dates work: He was, as he often is, in London that day.

Poole, an affable Englishman who built up the website of Rupert Murdoch’s Sun, took over the storied New York newspaper last spring. He moved his family to the affluent Bronx enclave of Riverdale and, in the ultimate New York power feat, got his children in one of the area’s elite private schools.

(In a grittier era, Pool’s predecessor Col Allan asked the head of the city’s teachers union, Randi Weingarten for help finding a public school before turning to attack her institution. “The hypocrisy is so grating,” she said.)

But New York, and even its most elite private educational institution, couldn’t live up to London standards for the Pooles, he later told associates. This year the family moved home and enrolled in a London school. They now split their time between sides of the Atlantic.* But while Poole isn’t much of a newsroom presence, Posties find him an affable, charming, if distant, figure. He rides an electric scooter around Manhattan and reporters hear from him via senior editors under the subject line “kp request.” Nobody is complaining, particularly after Allan, a volcanic presence who was recently the subject of a sexual harassment settlement.

In one typically endearing touch, the top editor returned from a recent trip to London with Cadbury chocolates for the newsroom.

Poole is a new model leader for a newspaper that has turned from a money-losing local hobby for Rupert Murdoch into a national political force. The Post said it nearly doubled its profits in 2022 compared to 2021, and brought in 198 million unique users in June 2022 compared to 123 million in the previous year.

The paper has also become an influential voice in national Republican politics. After weeks of trying to unseat Hochul, its focus after the midterm elections turned abruptly to a coordinated campaign among Murdoch’s media outlets against their old ally, Donald Trump. The day after the midterms, the tabloid dubbed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “DeFuture.” This week, the Post turned hard against former President Donald Trump, whose political persona it shaped and who had copies of the paper sent to the White House. The paper mocked Trump on the wood (its front page), wrote about how conservative voters were done with him, and dubbed him “grumpy” in a piece on Friday about his daughter Tiffany’s wedding.

Trump, among others, has observed a change to “the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!),” as he wrote last week.

The Post continues to play hard in local politics, backing Mayor Eric Adams in particular. It helped him get elected with lurid coverage of crime, which also performs well with a national audience. It maintains one of the strongest local reporting staffs in town, and columnists like Nicole Gelinas are a key voice on urban affairs.

But like its upscale rival, The New York Times, the Post is following the dream of digital scale away from the local market. Staff say Poole is less concerned with the paper’s longtime rival, the New York Daily News, which has limped along without a physical newsroom, than he is with the Daily Mail. He remains fixated on matching and replicating many stories produced by the US version of the UK tabloid, where Poole was formerly a mid-level editor.

The Post has also reoriented some of its editorial coverage towards New York expat readers: One of its reporters recently transferred from the New York City education beat specifically to cover Florida, and wrote this week about the state’s preparations for an influx of conservatives fleeing blue states due to the results of the midterm elections.

"Everybody I know living in Florida reads the Post," said Kathy Wylde, the longtime President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, a big business lobby. "It defines their view of New York."