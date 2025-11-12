Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US lawmakers to vote to end government shutdown

Nov 12, 2025, 5:23pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Johnson walks with aides and press
Nathan Howard/Reuters

US lawmakers are set to vote on a funding package to reopen the government Wednesday evening, ending the country’s longest-ever shutdown.

It could take days for agencies to fully resume operations, officials warned: Flight disruptions in particular could linger, but services should be back to normal by the Thanksgiving travel period. The shutdown’s conclusion, however, won’t lift a fog that’s settled over the country’s economists and policymakers, a Reuters columnist argued. Without government data, experts have resorted to metrics like Broadway show attendance to gauge economic health.

October inflation and jobs data might never be released, the White House said Wednesday, further complicating the decision of an already-torn Federal Reserve on whether to cut interest rates in December.

J.D. Capelouto
AD