US lawmakers release Epstein emails referencing Trump

US lawmakers on Wednesday released a trove of emails from Jeffrey Epstein that reference Donald Trump, heightening scrutiny over the president’s ties to the disgraced financier and sex offender.

Some of the communications suggest Trump was more aware of Epstein’s conduct than he has acknowledged; the White House said the emails are cherry-picked. Still, their release — hours before a vote to end the government shutdown — is sure to reignite a debate in Washington, and among Trump’s own supporters, over his handling of the Epstein files.

The scandal has pitted Trump against many members of his conservative base, including those who spent years promoting Epstein conspiracy theories, and Democrats will be eager to capitalize on Trump’s alleged links.