US government shutdown set to end today

Nov 12, 2025, 7:23am EST
Travelers waiting at an empty airport.
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

US lawmakers appear poised to end a record-breaking government shutdown today, but their path forward is fraught with division.

US stock futures rose as investors bet that the House of Representatives will approve a deal ending the row, but both Democrats and Republicans appear gripped by internecine battles.

Democrats are calling for senior leadership to resign over what critics labeled a capitulation. House and Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have yet to agree on the prospect of a vote on a key health care issue that was the party’s central concession in order to win Democratic approval for a compromise — a gulf that Semafor’s politics team said signals “just how elusive a post-shutdown deal could prove.”

Prashant Rao
