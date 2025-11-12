Events Email Briefings
US allies cut intelligence sharing with US over Caribbean strikes

Nov 12, 2025, 7:18am EST
The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.
NTB/Lise Aserud via Reuters

US strikes against alleged drug traffickers in South America are putting key global security alliances at risk.

Colombia — where most US-bound cocaine is produced — said it would stop sharing intelligence with Washington over what Bogotá called human rights abuses against “the Caribbean people.

The UK too said it would pause some intelligence sharing with the US over the strikes, and France warned that the buildup risked violating international law. Critics, including Republican members of Congress, say the attacks, which have killed dozens, are illegal.

Despite the diplomatic ruptures, Washington, which sent its largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean, said it is committed to its “armed conflict” with traffickers in South America.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
