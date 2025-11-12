Events Email Briefings
UK PM Keir Starmer likely to face leadership challenge

Nov 12, 2025, 6:47am EST
Keir Starmer
Jordan Pettitt/Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a likely leadership challenge driven by the ruling Labour Party’s fears over his poll ratings.

Starmer took office just last year, winning a landslide against a Conservative Party worn out by 14 years in office. But slow economic growth, high levels of immigration, and a populist surge have left him the least popular British premier on record. Leadership talk has coalesced around Health Secretary Wes Streeting, with rumors that key government ministers could resign if the upcoming budget goes badly.

The country faces a major political upheaval: Labour is unpopular, but so is the Conservative opposition, with the upstart right-wing Reform Party and the Greens hoping to do well in May local elections.

A chart showing respondents’ views on whether Starmer should remain as Labour leader.
Tom Chivers
