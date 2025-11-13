Lina Khan’s populist plan for New York: Cheaper hot dogs (and other things)

Lina Khan thinks beers at Yankee Stadium are too expensive — and that she has the law on her side.

Since the progressive antitrust crusader was added to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team, the business community she harangued as chair of President Joe Biden’s Federal Trade Commission has been puzzling over what she might be up to. Local politics, after all, is a strange soapbox for trustbusting, where federal law reigns.

People familiar with the transition, and her thinking, have an answer: Khan has been scouring city and state laws — some overlooked by past mayors and some too new to have been tested yet — for legal footing for Mamdani’s priorities. It’s a skill set the Yale-trained lawyer wielded while running the FTC, where she dusted off laws, some dating from the early 20th century, and sued companies under novel theories of harm. “Excavating and enforcing the law” is how one transition adviser put it.

It’s a return for Khan to her roots as a legal scholar, which predate her turn as the regulator most despised by Wall Street. She rose to prominence after writing an academic paper in 2017 that laid out the monopoly case against Amazon, a theory she tested in court at the FTC. The agency won a $2.5 billion settlement against Amazon for the byzantine process of canceling its Prime subscription, and is set to take a separate monopoly case to trial in 2027.

In her new role, Khan has identified an early avenue in a 56-year-old NYC prohibition on business practices deemed “unconscionable” — a designation expansive enough to delight any regulator. Meant to protect captive consumers who lack other options for a particular good, the law has rarely been used; the only example of note this century appears to have been its use against retailers price-gouging for face masks in March 2020.

Khan has privately discussed targeting hospitals that bill patients for painkillers available more cheaply at corner drugstores and sports stadiums charging nosebleed prices for concessions, the people said. Other avenues for enforcement include a new state law that requires companies to tell customers when they are using algorithmic pricing. The law took effect this week, forcing Uber and DoorDash to start disclosing, but the incoming Mamdani administration plans to police laggards.