Global wine production grows slightly from 60-year low

Global wine production rose slightly in 2025 from a 60-year low, but vineyards struggled to adapt to extreme weather driven by climate change.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine said output increased by around 3% compared to 2024, when production hit the lowest level since 1961.

While some of the world’s biggest producers, including France and Spain, have struggled with devastating cycles of drought and flooding driven by climate change, the warmer weather has expanded the territory where vines can grow: The UK now produces some of the most sought-after sparkling wines, while vintners as far north as Finland now produce award-winning bottles.