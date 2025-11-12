Fossil fuel use could peak by 2030: International Energy Agency

Despite increased political support for fossil fuels, their use could peak by 2030, an International Energy Agency report said.

The annual World Energy Outlook, which coincides with the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, said that coal use is at or close to a peak, while oil and gas will follow in the next 10 years and nuclear, solar, and wind will all surge. The peak has been delayed from earlier projections, mainly thanks to shifting US priorities.

The forecast assumes that the world’s governments will stick to their stated climate policies; if they abandon those goals, the peak would be later and warming would be faster. But the IEA said that it expected change to continue.