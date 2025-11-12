Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Conservative group boosts Graham amid primary challenges

Morgan Chalfant and Burgess Everett
Nov 12, 2025, 5:01am EST
Lindsey Graham and other GOP senators
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A top conservative group is spending six figures on a new advertisement to boost Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as Republican leaders look to fend off primary threats to his seat in 2026.

The ad from One Nation, a group aligned with GOP leaders, praises Graham for his work advocating for President Donald Trump’s border security agenda. The spot will run on digital and radio statewide for two weeks, according to details shared first with Semafor.

“Senator Lindsey Graham is a conservative fighter for President Trump and the people of South Carolina,” One Nation communications director Chris Gustafson said.

While Graham is a close ally of Trump, he’s staked out positions on issues like Ukraine that are out of step with the MAGA movement. Graham is already facing Democratic candidates and primary challenges from a former lieutenant governor and an author of Project 2025.

