AMD CEO sees chip market reaching $1 trillion by 2030

The market for chips is becoming “insatiable,” with AMD CEO Lisa Su predicting it will reach $1 trillion by 2030. That figure, at a 40% annual growth rate, includes the company’s CPUs, networking chips, and specialized AI processors — the latter of which is competing with market leader Nvidia, whose CEO Jensen Huang previously said the broader AI infrastructure market will reach up to $4 trillion in the same time frame.

AMD has worked in recent years to boost its offerings as AI companies shell out their fortunes for chips, though it has run up against Nvidia’s GPU head start and massive market share. Its most advanced AI chip is rolling out next year, sold with server racks that could compete more closely with Nvidia’s systems. The company also recently announced a partnership that will supply OpenAI with its chips, expected to bring $100 billion in revenue over four years.

“There’s no question, data center is the largest growth opportunity out there, and one that AMD is very, very well positioned for,” Su said Tuesday. The forecasts suggest chip leaders see no signs of slowing demand in the coming years, with room for smaller industry players to grow alongside the semiconductor whale that is Nvidia.