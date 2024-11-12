Trump eyes a battle to get Kennedy through the Senate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Donald Trump may be spoiling for a big fight over what to do with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as appetite grows among his advisers for the vaccine critic to get tapped for a Senate-confirmed position.

Republicans are abuzz over Kennedy’s potential role in a Trump White House, especially after the former independent presidential candidate said last month that he’d been promised “control of the public health agencies.” Trump’s transition co-chair, Howard Lutnick, told CNN soon afterward that Kennedy is “not getting” nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

But despite those comments, there’s “broad support across every faction” of Trump’s orbit for empowering Kennedy, one person close to the situation told Semafor. A second person close to the situation agreed, adding that Kennedy’s allies occupy “important places” in Trump’s network — not to mention that Trump himself has repeatedly praised him.

With Republicans taking a 53-seat majority next year, Kennedy could lose three senators from Trump’s party and still join the cabinet. Some in the party are eager to let the incoming president stock his cabinet as he sees fit.

“Yeah. I’ll support anybody President Trump nominates because I’m sure he’s vetting out and he deserves a team he should pick,” Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio told Semafor. “There should be massive deference given to him.”

After Trump picked two top advisers who should breeze through Senate confirmation in New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Kennedy’s fate is shaping up as a moment of truth for the president-elect. He can either pick a potential fight with the Senate that might test his grip on his party or take the more pragmatic route by installing Kennedy in another role that doesn’t require 50 votes for confirmation.

Confirmation hearings for Kennedy next year in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, if he is nominated to lead HHS or another major agency, risk turning into a political nightmare for Trump’s team. Kennedy would have to submit in-depth personal information, including on his finances, and would almost certainly face tough questions about his stance on vaccines as well as his skepticism about seed oils and support for removing fluoride from the water supply.

“People are very worried about a guy who’s a vaccine skeptic. And I’m talking about all vaccines, just for starters. I think Republicans would be concerned about their family members, too,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., told Semafor.



Asked if Kennedy could be confirmed just with GOP votes, he replied: “I’m not sure, given his current record.”

