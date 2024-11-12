Events Newsletters
Suspected hit-and-run kills dozens in China

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Nov 12, 2024, 8:08am EST
East Asia
Emergency personnel work near the site of a suspected hit-and-run attack outside a sports centre in Zhuhai, China
Social Media via Reuters
The News

At least 35 people were killed and 43 more left injured after a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians at a stadium in Zhuhai, China on Monday evening, in what local authorities have since described as a “serious and vicious attack.”

Most videos of the incident had been removed from the internet by Tuesday morning, the BBC reported. It comes as Beijing stands accused of suppressing information about a spate of knife attacks in recent months, which have put a question mark over the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s ability to maintain social cohesion, a columnist argued in The Diplomat.

