Russia moves to ban content promoting ‘childlessness’ in latest effort to boost birth rate

Russian lawmakers voted Tuesday to ban all content that promotes a child-free lifestyle, including social media. Individuals found advocating childlessness can be fined up to $4,080 and businesses up to $60,000 under the bill. The bill is expected to clear the upper parliament and be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

One lawmaker said the ban would protect young people from “having the ideology of childlessness imposed on them,” The Guardian reported. The Kremlin has repeatedly suggested choosing not to have children is a Western idea that isn’t in line with Russian values. Russia’s birth rate is at its lowest level in 25 years, a trend fueled both by the country’s aging population and the war in Ukraine.

AD

The ban marks the latest attempt by a state to intervene in falling birth rates, with efforts ranging from governments issuing subsidies for childcare to tax exemptions for parents with many children.