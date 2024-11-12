Mexico mulls retaliatory tariffs on US

Mexico’s economy minister Marcelo Ebrard said his country would consider retaliating with tariffs of its own should the incoming US administration impose taxes on Mexican imports.

In the last days of the campaign, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to impose tariffs of as much as 25% on Mexican imports should its southern neighbor fail to crack down on migration and the flow of drugs into the US.

Ebrard also mentioned how Trump in his previous term threatened the same tariffs on Mexico while also seeking concessions from Mexico to curb immigration from the country to the US.

“If you apply tariffs, we’ll have to apply tariffs. And what does that bring you? A gigantic cost for the North American economy,” he said.