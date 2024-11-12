Mauritius PM is latest incumbent voted out in landslide

Mauritius’ opposition coalition won the country’s election emphatically. It paves the way for a peaceful handover that would buttress the country’s credentials as a stable investment hub after a high-profile wiretapping scandal last month.

Alliance du Changement, led by three-time former premier Navinchandra Ramgoolam (pictured), took all seats in the country’s parliament. Pravind Jugnauth, the Indian Ocean island’s prime minister since 2017, on Monday conceded that his L’Alliance Lepep was heading for a “huge defeat” after Sunday’s parliamentary election.