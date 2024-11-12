Israel strikes northern Gaza as US aid deadline nears

The News
Israel struck Gaza Tuesday, as the country ramped up its assault on the territory’s already decimated north, where Israeli officials have said Hamas has resurged.
United Nations officials described the situation in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic,” and warned the entire population there is at risk of death. The strikes come as a US’ deadline set last month for Israel to “surge” food and emergency aid into Gaza is set to expire. Aid groups said Israel has failed to meet the US demands.
The Biden administration had warned that failure to do so could lead to restrictions on weapons transfers to Israel, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US would determine this week whether Israel has made enough progress, before deciding on any potential action.
SIGNALS
Aid to Gaza reaches lowest level in almost a year
According to The Guardian’s analysis of Israeli government data, aid deliveries to Gaza have fallen to their lowest level since last December, despite the US ultimatum. Just 25,000 tonnes of aid entered the territory in October, compared to 117,000 tonnes of food delivered in May. “Even if you have money there is nothing to buy,” one UN official told the newspaper. “Everyone is going hungry again.” On Monday, Israel’s military announced a small expansion to a south Gaza humanitarian zone, promising aid and shelter; however it is unclear if the expansion will make a meaningful difference in the significantly overcrowded area, The New York Times reported.
Trump meets Netanyahu ally to discuss Israel’s plans in Gaza
US President-elect Donald Trump met with a close adviser of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday, Axios reported, with Israel apparently keen to understand “what are the issues [Trump] prefers to see solved before January 20 [Trump’s inauguration] and what are the issues he prefers the Israelis to wait for him.” The Economist’s Middle East correspondent noted on X that Israel is “basically not even pretending that Biden is still the president.” But some Israeli commentators suspect Trump may not offer the unconditional support Netanyahu hopes: “Trump and his team’s primary interest isn’t to stand by Israel, but to ensure that Israel doesn’t become a problem as they start their term,” a left-leaning former Israeli official wrote in Haaretz.
‘No pause’ in Lebanon until objectives are met, Israeli official says
While Israeli officials have said Lebanon ceasefire talks are progressing, Defense Minister Israel Katz said “there will be no ceasefire and no pause in Lebanon,” until Israel’s objectives are accomplished, which include disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah — a powerful political force in Lebanon and a paramilitary organization — as well as the return of residents to Israel’s northern border and the right to enforce any peace deal unilaterally in Lebanon. Lebanese politicians have said they are unwilling to accept any deal that allows Israel to violate its sovereignty at will. The speaker of Lebanon’s parliament called instead for a return to the UN resolution that ended Israel’s 2006 invasion, which Israeli officials believe failed to prevent Hezbollah’s resurgence.