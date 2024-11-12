Israel strikes northern Gaza as US aid deadline nears

Israel struck Gaza Tuesday, as the country ramped up its assault on the territory’s already decimated north, where Israeli officials have said Hamas has resurged.

United Nations officials described the situation in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic,” and warned the entire population there is at risk of death. The strikes come as a US’ deadline set last month for Israel to “surge” food and emergency aid into Gaza is set to expire. Aid groups said Israel has failed to meet the US demands.

AD

The Biden administration had warned that failure to do so could lead to restrictions on weapons transfers to Israel, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US would determine this week whether Israel has made enough progress, before deciding on any potential action.