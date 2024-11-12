Donald Trump’s national security picks signal openness to Ukraine deal

Rep. Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s pick for national security adviser, has called for ending the war in Ukraine and voted against Ukraine aid in Congress, as has Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s choice for United Nations ambassador.

So too has Sen. Marco Rubio, who Trump is expected to name as secretary of state (although some Republicans have cautioned that nothing is set in stone until Trump makes an official announcement).

AD

Even so, these choices have not sparked too much alarm in Kyiv or among its supporters, many of whom had feared Trump would appoint people to top posts far more skeptical of Ukraine.