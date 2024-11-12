Trump to appoint China hawks as ties between Washington and Beijing fray

US President-elect Donald Trump is doubling down on his hawkish stance toward China with his projected White House appointments.

Relations between the two powers have markedly deteriorated in recent years as Washington has curbed China’s access to cutting-edge technology and complained of Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea.

Trump’s choices for his team — he is reportedly eyeing Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and former Green Beret Mike Waltz for national security adviser — along with his threat of blanket 60% tariffs on Chinese goods suggest ties with Beijing may worsen further.