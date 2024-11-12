Al Jazeera Gaza team stops broadcasting over unpaid bills

Some of Al Jazeera’s correspondents covering the war in Gaza are protesting what they believe is months of mistreatment and missed paychecks from the organization.

In an email obtained by Semafor titled “Suspending Operations,” and sent to hundreds of network staff on Tuesday, one of Al Jazeera English TV’s Gaza-based correspondents Hani Mahmoud said that the team based in Gaza would no longer be broadcasting on air until the network paid its bills.

Mahmoud wrote that due to the delay of fuel payments by the Qatar-backed satellite television organization, Al Jazeera’s employees can no longer drive vehicles between their homes and broadcast locations — and don’t want to risk traveling by public transportation.

“There is not much that I can do at this point about this other than wait for the bills to be settled!” he wrote. “I have submitted every single receipt/bill for September, October, and November on time. I have requested multiple times to expedite the payment process so we can pay our bills on time and not have to run the risk of ceasing operations. All requests for payment have been made clear throughout the past two months in all emails that have been sent to the office.”

One person familiar with the situation told Semafor that in addition to missed expense repayments, staff in Gaza had also struggled to receive payment in recent months.

In an email to Semafor, a spokesperson for the network blamed the lack of recent funds for its Gaza team on logistical issues getting money into the area.

“Due to the ongoing war on Gaza and the Israeli siege, we are facing challenges with fund transfers,” the spokesperson said. “Our team is working diligently to resolve this.”

Mahmoud is one of several journalists the Doha-based Al Jazeera has kept on the ground in Gaza despite the deaths of correspondents killed in Israeli airstrikes.