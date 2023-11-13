Publishers should seek billions from Google, study argues

The drive to force digital platforms to pay news publishers came after a decade in which publishers chased online ad revenue generated by traffic from social and search platforms – only to find that clicks simply couldn’t underwrite the cost of quality journalism. Governments in which the news industry wields considerable political power — beginning with Rupert Murdoch’s native Australia — began considering whether they could simply force platforms to pay publishers.

The new study will be a cudgel for regulators looking to squeeze Meta and (especially) Google. One author, Anya Schiffrin, is a longtime advocate of this effort, and the study puts meat on the bones of her argument that “financing quality journalism requires a collective effort, and it is crucial that the Big Tech platforms do their part.”

The paper’s core calculation is based on a study of Swiss people, which found that about half of searches are for “information,” rather than, say, a search for a specific website or to buy something.Seventy percent of people in that study, shown two versions of results, preferred “a version of Google with journalistic content” to over one without it. The Columbia paper interprets those findings to mean that 35 percent of all searches” are looking for content from news publishers. It argues that as 50% is a normal fee for syndicating content (though the snippets shown in search aren’t full syndication), 17.5% of the revenue associated with Google searches should go to publishers.

AD

The calculations seem shaped to maximize the value of publishers’ content for Google — but another author, the University of Houston’s Haaris Mateen, argued in an interview that news has outsized value to platforms, similar to the value live sports have to cable bundles. It’s an extremely aggressive, as well as pretty rough, and Swiss, estimate — but also a transparently-presented entry in a high-stakes argument.

Countries from Brazil to the United States are considering similar legislation, and the Columbia paper discusses a proposed U.S. law.

And after agreeing to negotiated payments in Australia, Google and Meta are now in a bitter standoff in Canada, where Meta has pulled links to news sites from Facebook.

AD

But between the two, Google will find it harder to evade the politics of news payments. Search obviously depends on information, and while the company is currently threatening to pull news from results in Canada, in the long term Google doesn’t have Meta’s luxury of playing chicken with the news industry. Its value isn’t in social connections or user-generated content, but in presenting accurate results to queries, including for news. The company is also in the opening rounds of complex negotiations over whether and how to compensate news publishers for AI training data sets — an issue that overlaps with the question of whether they should pay for news in general.

The stakes here are high, because the high margins — and valuations — of the dominant digital platforms rest on their low content costs. The debates over math will continue. The ultimate outcomes, however, may vary between countries where publishers hold the political upper hand against foreign tech giants, and the U.S., in which tech remains a centrally powerful domestic political force.